Fallout: New Vegas: Old World Blues release date announced

The third DLC pack for Fallout: New Vegas, subtitled Old World Blues, will be released on July 19. We'll also get a patch that promises to "Bring improvements to performance and stability in major areas."

According to Bethblog , Old World Blues will let you "Discover how some of the Mojave's mutated monsters came to be when you unwittingly become a lab rat in a science experiment gone awry. You'll need to scour the Pre-War research centers of the Big Empty in search of technology to turn the tables on your kidnappers or join forces with them against an even greater threat."

