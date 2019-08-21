Fallout 76 update: Latest patch notes

Fallout 76 had a rocky launch in November of 2018. As Bethesda's first multiplayer game in the Fallout series, it was initially plagued by bugs, balance issues, and lack of important wasteland necessities like other human NPCs to meet and manipulate.

Since then, Fallout 76 has had more updates than there have been months since its release, each bringing something new and important to the wasteland. Bethesda has been relentless in releasing updates that give players a reason to return to the wasteland. With any luck, the updates will keep coming, as there's no mention of a singleplayer Fallout any time in the known future and we're unlikely to get any indication of one with Bethesda currently working on both Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6.

Bethesda published a roadmap for Fallout 76 earlier this year, detailing all of the planned updates and additions to the game for 2019. Check back here for the details on each update as it happens and information on upcoming patches.

Below we've listed all of the changes in Fallout 76's most recent patch 12. Check page 2 for previous patch notes from patch 11 onwards.

At E3 2019, Bethesda officially announced Wastelanders, coming in autumn of this year. Bringing human NPCs back to Appalachia, easily the most requested feature for Fallout 76 since launch, this should be the biggest change to Fallout 76 since launch.

Wastelanders will add a Fallout 3-style dialogue system (meaning no more generic tonal choices like Fallout 4), companion characters that you can pursue romance with, and new gear and activities.

Patch 12 - August 20, 2019

PC Patch Version: 1.2.2.9

PC Patch Size: 2 GB

Patch Highlights

Prepare to Storm Vault 94:

Assemble your team and get ready to take on our first instanced Vault Raid! Complete missions to find out what happened to Vault 94’s Dwellers and claim exciting rewards, like Plans to craft unique new Vault Armor sets.

Flaunt Your Collection:

Show off the gear you’ve collected to everyone who visits your C.A.M.P. by constructing a few Display Cases.

Fill Your Pockets:

We’ve increased the maximum number of Caps each character can hold to 30,000.

Rest Like You Mean It:

Furniture, Instruments, and drinking from open water sources now require a long press so you don’t perform these actions by accident.

(Nuclear Winter) Choose Your Perks:

Duplicate Perk Cards now award Overseer Tickets, which you can use to unlock Perk Cards you don’t already own.

(Nuclear Winter) Balance Changes:

We’ve implemented a variety of balance and design updates for many Weapons and other items in Nuclear Winter.

Vault 94

New Vault Raid: Vault 94

The opening of Vault 94 marks the arrival of our first Vault Raid, which is a challenging dungeon experience designed to be completed by a team of up to four level 50+ characters. Vault 94 utilizes instancing technology, which will prevent players who are not on your team from affecting or interrupting your team’s experience.

Note: Bethesda mentions that it is rolling out Vault 94 on PC first. In the event that significant issues are found, this might delay the launch on consoles and, more importantly, Bethesda could decide to pull the raid from PC servers until issues are resolved.

Tune in to begin: Start a Vault Raid by listening to the Vault 94 Emergency Broadcast radio station.

Three missions to complete: Vault 94 features three different missions: Dead in the Water, Meltdown, and Washout.

Each mission lasts for one week, repeats every three weeks, and only one mission at a time will be available for play.

Three difficulty modes: You can choose Novice, Standard, or Expert mode every time you play a mission.

Novice mode is untimed. Standard and Expert mode have quest timers and feature more difficult encounters. More difficult modes also award better loot and more XP.

If time runs out or your entire team is downed, you will need to start the mission over.

Claim new rewards: Complete Vault 94 missions to earn XP, Caps, Improved Repair Kits, Legendary Scrips, crafting materials, and items, like Weapons, Armor, and Plans.

Completing a mission on any difficulty will also award Vault 94 Steel, which is used to craft unique new Vault Armor sets, which grant special bonuses to the wearer.

Vault Armor sets are awarded via Plans by completing Standard or Expert mode missions. Vault Armor can be crafted at Armor Workbenches.

Vault 94 Steel, Vault Armor, and Vault Armor Plans cannot be dropped, traded, or sold.

Vault mission rewards can be earned once per difficulty mode, per mission, per day.

Read the deep dive on Fallout 76's website for even more info.

Display Cases

C.A.M.P. Display Cases

Display Cases are new C.A.M.P. objects that you can use to show off the Weapons, Magazines, Bobbleheads, and other items you’ve collected. Use the new “Displays” tab in the C.A.M.P. Build menu found between “Stash Boxes” and “Floor Décor” to construct a variety of different displays.

Once built, you can assign items to your Displays directly from your Stash. Items you assign will remain in the Stash, and a new icon will appear next to their names to indicate which items in the list are currently on display. You can place up to 30 Displays at once, and each type of Display has a maximum number of items that can be assign to it.

Read the deep dive on Fallout 76's website for even more info.

Atomic Shop: A standee has been added to the Berkeley Springs Train Station that can be activated to visit the Atomic Shop while playing in an Adventure or Survival Mode world.

Caps: Increased the maximum number of Caps per character from 25,000 to 30,000.

Grafton: The Grafton Fast Travel Point has been moved farther from the Grafton Train Station across the city’s east bridge.

Items

Armor: All Enclave Scout Armor mods are always available for purchase at the Enclave Armory.

Ammo: Flamer Fuel can now be crafted using the Tinker’s Workbench.

Ammo: Doubled the Ultracite Ammo produced by all Ultracite Ammo Recipes and increased the non-Flux ingredient costs by roughly 50%.

Junk: Burnt Books and Magazines can now be scrapped and produce 1 Raw Cloth.

Mainframe Cores: Increased the weight of Mainframe Cores and Damaged Mainframe Cores to 1.5 lbs.

Developer Note: Previously, there was no downside to hoarding as many Mainframe Cores as possible. Now that they can be acquired in both Nuke Silos and Vault 94, we wanted to prevent them from feeling trivial to acquire. This change was missed during the original patch note creation process but has been added for clarity.

Power Armor: Jetpack Mods have been added for Ultracite and Raider Power Armor.

Weapons: Recon Scopes can no longer be used to mark other players.

Perk Cards

Perk Card Packs: No longer award Perk Cards that only have a single rank.

Developer Note: This change is intended to safeguard against players receiving duplicate Perk Cards that cannot be ranked up.

Quests and Events

Charleston Capitol Courthouse: We’ve reworked the interior layout and design of the Charleston Capitol Courthouse to better support the Key to the Past questline.

The Courthouse and the main Capitol Building have been split into two different interior cells, and enemy level ranges have been adjusted in both locations.

Morgantown Airport: We’ve made significant updates to Morgantown Airport’s exterior to further improve on early game questing experiences for new players.

Collision Course: This Event no longer begins automatically when players enter the event area. Instead, players must choose to start Collision Course by firing a Flare from a new mortar that has been added to the Event location.

Daily Quests: All Daily Quests now persist when logging out and back in. Additionally, some Dailies checkpoint your progress to make it easier to resume where you left off.

We’ve also substantially increased the Caps and XP awarded by many Daily Quests. Dailies are meant to be something fun to do every day, so the rewards have been increased to make them more enticing to complete.

Sound

Music: The existing music in the Atomic Shop has been replaced with three new tracks.

User Interface

Press and Hold Activators: Players must now hold down the “Activate” button to enter Furniture, start playing an Instrument, or to drink from an open water source.

Quest Marker Descriptions: Quest markers that appear in the world now display objective text for the Quests they belong to.

You can enable or disable these objective descriptions, or adjust their display distance, using in the Display Settings menu.

Throwable Weapons Counter: The number of throwable weapons (grenades, mines, throwing knives, etc) the player has equipped now temporarily appears when un-holstering a weapon, or reloading ranged weapons, and disappears immediately when holstering a weapon.

General Bug Fixes

Art and Graphics

Animation: Stimpak animations no longer fail to play when returning to Adventure or Survival Mode after a Nuclear Winter match.

Stimpak animations no longer fail to play when returning to Adventure or Survival Mode after a Nuclear Winter match. Graphics: Flame visual effects now correctly appear while using a Power Armor Jetpack.

C.A.M.P., Crafting, and Workshops

Blueprints: Fixed an issue that could cause objects to be stored individually rather than in a Blueprint if a player moved C.A.M.P. locations without first modifying anything in their C.A.M.P. during that play session.

Fixed an issue that could cause objects to be stored individually rather than in a Blueprint if a player moved C.A.M.P. locations without first modifying anything in their C.A.M.P. during that play session. Budget: Fixed an issue that could cause the C.A.M.P. Budget bar to briefly display an incorrect value upon opening the Build menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the C.A.M.P. Budget bar to briefly display an incorrect value upon opening the Build menu. Bulb Signs: The Welcome Friends sign and Light Bulb Letters set are now easier to read when lit.

The Welcome Friends sign and Light Bulb Letters set are now easier to read when lit. Greenhouse: Is now correctly marked as a premium item in the Build menu.

Is now correctly marked as a premium item in the Build menu. Locks: After lock on a door in a player’s C.A.M.P. has been picked, the lock will now be removed.

After lock on a door in a player’s C.A.M.P. has been picked, the lock will now be removed. Mr. Fuzzy Ride: Character models no longer clip into the Mr. Fuzzy Ride when exiting the Ride.

Character models no longer clip into the Mr. Fuzzy Ride when exiting the Ride. Power: Fixed an issue in which correctly powered items sometimes did not receive power when they were placed or moved.

Fixed an issue in which correctly powered items sometimes did not receive power when they were placed or moved. Power Armor Station: Fixed an issue that could allow players to move a Power Armor Station that was in use by another player.

Fixed an issue that could allow players to move a Power Armor Station that was in use by another player. Scrap: The "Scrap All Junk" button is now correctly disabled at Workbenches if the player does not have any Junk in their inventory that can be scrapped.

The "Scrap All Junk" button is now correctly disabled at Workbenches if the player does not have any Junk in their inventory that can be scrapped. Statues: The Bronze and Iron versions of the Hero of the Wasteland Statue can now be correctly moved or stored after they have been built.

The Bronze and Iron versions of the Hero of the Wasteland Statue can now be correctly moved or stored after they have been built. White Picket Fences: Increased the maximum amount of White Picket Fence objects that can be built in a C.A.M.P. from 16 to 32.

Challenges

General: “Learn Cooking Recipes” and “Discover Location” that had already been completed by a player but did not progress correctly in the Challenges menu will now be marked completed and their rewards will be granted retroactively.

“Learn Cooking Recipes” and “Discover Location” that had already been completed by a player but did not progress correctly in the Challenges menu will now be marked completed and their rewards will be granted retroactively. Weekly: The “Kill a Sheepsquatch” subchallenge for the “Kill Huge Creatures” Challenge can now progress properly when completed.

The “Kill a Sheepsquatch” subchallenge for the “Kill Huge Creatures” Challenge can now progress properly when completed. World: Many “Discover Location” Challenges now progress properly when completed.

Many “Discover Location” Challenges now progress properly when completed. World: Locations discovered via Quests now correctly count toward “Discover Location” Challenge progress.

Locations discovered via Quests now correctly count toward “Discover Location” Challenge progress. World: The Chemist Possum Badge subchallenge to “Shoot a Yao Guai with a Syringer” now correctly completes after hitting a Yao Guai with any type of Syringer.

Creatures

Brahmin: Now correctly take increased damage from headshots.

Now correctly take increased damage from headshots. Corpses: Enemy corpses that contain no loot no longer display a loading symbol indefinitely in the transfer menu.

Enemy corpses that contain no loot no longer display a loading symbol indefinitely in the transfer menu. Corpses: Traveling Merchant corpses now correctly spawn as human corpses, rather than Deathclaw or other creature corpses.

Traveling Merchant corpses now correctly spawn as human corpses, rather than Deathclaw or other creature corpses. Critters: Reduced Health for several critters, such as Chickens, that had more Health than low level creatures that can attack.

Reduced Health for several critters, such as Chickens, that had more Health than low level creatures that can attack. Flatwoods Monster: The Flatwoods Monster’s melee attacks now correctly deal damage to players.

The Flatwoods Monster’s melee attacks now correctly deal damage to players. Gulpers: Fixed an issue causing Gulpers to regenerate Health during combat.

Fixed an issue causing Gulpers to regenerate Health during combat. Liberators: Can no longer turn into Goo Piles when destroyed.

Can no longer turn into Goo Piles when destroyed. Radtoads: Now have a more diverse pool of possible loot drops and have greater odds of awarding more loot the higher level they are.

Now have a more diverse pool of possible loot drops and have greater odds of awarding more loot the higher level they are. Radtoads: Egg mines placed by a Radtoad can now be disarmed.

Items

Loot: 2- and 3-star Legendary melee weapons that drop as loot no longer always spawn with the

“+50% Limb Damage” attribute.

2- and 3-star Legendary melee weapons that drop as loot no longer always spawn with the “+50% Limb Damage” attribute. Armor: Updated the Antiseptic legendary armor attribute description to correctly list that it provides “+25% environmental disease resistance”, not “+25% Rad resistance.”

Updated the Antiseptic legendary armor attribute description to correctly list that it provides “+25% environmental disease resistance”, not “+25% Rad resistance.” Cryolator: The Standard Stock mod no longer incorrectly states that it provides better recoil.

The Standard Stock mod no longer incorrectly states that it provides better recoil. Exploit: Addressed an exploit that could cause issues affecting the Power Armor model.

Addressed an exploit that could cause issues affecting the Power Armor model. Mods: The error message that appears when attempting to craft the Mothman Headlamp for Power Armor that lacks the Mothman Paint no longer displays placeholder text.

The error message that appears when attempting to craft the Mothman Headlamp for Power Armor that lacks the Mothman Paint no longer displays placeholder text. Sledgehammer: The “No Upgrade” Mod has been removed from the Sledgehammer.

The “No Upgrade” Mod has been removed from the Sledgehammer. The Purveyor: Fixed an issue in which unintended types of Combat Armor could be received from the Purveyor.

Fixed an issue in which unintended types of Combat Armor could be received from the Purveyor. Treasure Maps: Corrected the title of Ash Heap Treasure Map #02, which was previously listed as #07.

Corrected the title of Ash Heap Treasure Map #02, which was previously listed as #07. Weapons: The Furious Legendary Weapon attribute now correctly applies increased damage output on consecutive hits against the same target.

Mutations

Chameleon: Fixed an issue that could prevent the Stealth effect granted by the Chameleon Mutation from displaying correctly to other players.

Performance and Stability

Stability: Addressed an issue that could cause a crash when exiting to the Main Menu.

Addressed an issue that could cause a crash when exiting to the Main Menu. Stability: Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while waiting to join a Nuclear Winter match from the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while waiting to join a Nuclear Winter match from the Main Menu. Performance: Implemented an improvement for server performance.

Quests and Events

It’s a Trap: Fixed an issue that could prevent a Scorchbeast from reaching the Event area in The Mire.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a Scorchbeast from reaching the Event area in The Mire. Mission: Countdown: Players now correctly earn experience after completing each section of each Missile Silo, subject to the once-per-day Mission Quest limit.

Players now correctly earn experience after completing each section of each Missile Silo, subject to the once-per-day Mission Quest limit. The Order of the Tadpole: Trumpet sound effects at Camp Lewis now only play until the player speaks to Scout Leader Jaggy for the first time, and no longer play continuously.

Trumpet sound effects at Camp Lewis now only play until the player speaks to Scout Leader Jaggy for the first time, and no longer play continuously. Trick or Treat: Fixed an issue that could prevent progress from being saved correctly during the Trick or Treat Daily Quest.

Fixed an issue that could prevent progress from being saved correctly during the Trick or Treat Daily Quest. Tadpole Swimming Test: Players now receive a quest marker instructing them where to find a Swimsuit if they attempted to start the Swimming Test without one.

Players now receive a quest marker instructing them where to find a Swimsuit if they attempted to start the Swimming Test without one. Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: The Quest marker to “Find and Recover Wolf’s Cache” now displays consistently while attempting to complete the objective.

User Interface

Atomic Shop: New items on the Featured page in the Atomic Shop now correctly display a “New” tag.

New items on the Featured page in the Atomic Shop now correctly display a “New” tag. Controls: On PC, the game controls no longer become unresponsive after opening the Social menu while naming a character or renaming an item.

On PC, the game controls no longer become unresponsive after opening the Social menu while naming a character or renaming an item. Hotkeys: On PC, pressing the “M” key to close the Map Menu now correctly closes submenus.

On PC, pressing the “M” key to close the Map Menu now correctly closes submenus. HUD: The experience bar no longer occasionally persists on-screen.

The experience bar no longer occasionally persists on-screen. Legendary Exchange: When selling an item to a Legendary Exchange Machine, other legendary items in the player’s inventory list can no longer be highlighted if the sale confirmation prompt is visible.

When selling an item to a Legendary Exchange Machine, other legendary items in the player’s inventory list can no longer be highlighted if the sale confirmation prompt is visible. Markers: Fixed an issue that could cause direction markers to appear incorrect in the Compass and on the Map after using an Emote.

Fixed an issue that could cause direction markers to appear incorrect in the Compass and on the Map after using an Emote. Survival Mode: The “Top 3” leaderboard widget has been removed from the Map in Survival Mode to match previous changes that disabled Map highlights for the Top 3 ranked players in a Survival World.

The “Top 3” leaderboard widget has been removed from the Map in Survival Mode to match previous changes that disabled Map highlights for the Top 3 ranked players in a Survival World. Survival Mode: Removed mention of Map highlights for the Top 3 ranked players on the Survival Mode More Info page.

Removed mention of Map highlights for the Top 3 ranked players on the Survival Mode More Info page. Vending: If a Vending Machine is stored or scrapped, the items it previously contained will no longer persist in the list of items for sale on the Map.

If a Vending Machine is stored or scrapped, the items it previously contained will no longer persist in the list of items for sale on the Map. Water: Open water sources now correctly indicate whether they are Dirty or Toxic Water.

World

Lucky Hole Mine: Fixed a number of Ore veins that were previously inaccessible.

Nuclear Winter Design Changes

Choose your perks system

In response to community feedback, we’ve added the Choose Your Perks system to Nuclear Winter, which will give you more freedom to decide which Perk Cards you’d like to unlock.

Duplicate Perk Cards that you earn from Perk Card Packs now award a currency called Overseer Tickets. Overseer Tickets can be redeemed in the Perk Menu to purchase Perk Cards of your choice that you do not already own.

Additionally, Perk Card Packs are now awarded at each new Overseer Rank you reach, rather than at varying intervals.

Check Fallout 76's website for even deeper details on the Nuclear Winter perk cards.

Design and Balance

Terminals: The "Request Stimpak" Terminal option has been reworked and renamed "Request Aid Package." Choosing this option now provides 3 Stimpaks, 1 Super Stimpak, 2 RadAway, and a random Serum. Previously, this option granted 4 Stimpaks or 2 Super Stimpaks.

The "Request Stimpak" Terminal option has been reworked and renamed "Request Aid Package." Choosing this option now provides 3 Stimpaks, 1 Super Stimpak, 2 RadAway, and a random Serum. Previously, this option granted 4 Stimpaks or 2 Super Stimpaks. Vault 51: Rebalanced the Overseer Rank requirements to access certain areas within Vault 51.

Rebalanced the Overseer Rank requirements to access certain areas within Vault 51. Fury: No longer applies a damage bonus to fist weapons or unarmed attacks.

No longer applies a damage bonus to fist weapons or unarmed attacks. RadAway: Greatly increased the effectiveness of RadAway.

Greatly increased the effectiveness of RadAway. Quick Kits: Added a Staircase Quick Kit that you can use to traverse steep terrain or gain the high ground.

Added a Staircase Quick Kit that you can use to traverse steep terrain or gain the high ground. Weapon Weights: Rebalanced weights of ranged weapons. Pistols: 5 lbs. Rifles, Shotguns, and Submachine Guns: 10 lbs. Heavy Weapons: 20 - 30 lbs

Rebalanced weights of ranged weapons. Pistols: 5 lbs. Rifles, Shotguns, and Submachine Guns: 10 lbs. Heavy Weapons: 20 - 30 lbs Automatic RAD Rifle: Slightly reduced recoil when firing the Automatic RAD Rifle.

Slightly reduced recoil when firing the Automatic RAD Rifle. Automatic Handmade Rifle: Increased the Ammo spawned with the weapon from 60 to 90.

Increased the Ammo spawned with the weapon from 60 to 90. Automatic Assault Rifle: Increased the Ammo spawned with the weapon from 60 to 90.

Increased the Ammo spawned with the weapon from 60 to 90. Combat Sniper Rifle: Reduced the Combat Sniper Rifle’s ammo capacity from 10 to 8.

Reduced the Combat Sniper Rifle’s ammo capacity from 10 to 8. Gatling Gun: Reduced the Gatling Gun’s accuracy at long range.

Reduced the Gatling Gun’s accuracy at long range. Lever Action Rifle: Increased the Lever Action Rifle’s reload speed and increased Ammo capacity from 5 to 8.

Increased the Lever Action Rifle’s reload speed and increased Ammo capacity from 5 to 8. Minigun: Reduced the Minigun’s reload speed.

Reduced the Minigun’s reload speed. Tesla Rifle: Greatly reduced the Tesla Rifle’s area of effect range.

Greatly reduced the Tesla Rifle’s area of effect range. Match Summary: Added more visual fanfare for second and third place teams on match summary screens.

Added more visual fanfare for second and third place teams on match summary screens. Perk Menu: Players can remain on the same screen when opening Perk Card Packs to open them more quickly.

Nuclear Winter Bug Fixes

Art and Graphics

Animation: The Storm’s visual effects now animate correctly prior to the Storm’s first constriction during a match.

The Storm’s visual effects now animate correctly prior to the Storm’s first constriction during a match. Graphics: Grasses beyond the Storm wall now correctly display burnt and ash visual effects.

Grasses beyond the Storm wall now correctly display burnt and ash visual effects. Graphics: Smoke clouds and debris visual effects created by a Nuke blast are now more transparent and have more natural coloring.

C.A.M.P.

C.A.M.P.: The C.A.M.P. module now remains accessible after a Foundation placed underneath it has been removed.

The C.A.M.P. module now remains accessible after a Foundation placed underneath it has been removed. Posters: The Nuclear Winter Poster Set is now double-sided.

Combat

Spawning: Players can no longer take Radiation damage while the spawn-in effect is active at the beginning of a match.

Items

Power Armor: The descriptions for Power Armor Paints unlocked via Overseer Ranks now correctly indicate that they can be applied to all types of Power Armor.

The descriptions for Power Armor Paints unlocked via Overseer Ranks now correctly indicate that they can be applied to all types of Power Armor. Weapons: Fixed a number of weapons that had incorrect damage output following Patch 11.

Perk Cards

Tenderizer: Adjusted description text to clarify how the Tenderizer Perk functions: "Targets take 20% more weapon damage for 10 seconds after an armed attack."

User Interface

HUD: Damage resistance numbers no longer disappear after picking up higher-quality Armor than the Armor the player had previously equipped.

Damage resistance numbers no longer disappear after picking up higher-quality Armor than the Armor the player had previously equipped. HUD: Nuke “Blast Zone” indicators no longer hang on the edge of the screen after a player has left the area.

Nuke “Blast Zone” indicators no longer hang on the edge of the screen after a player has left the area. Match Summary: Fixed an issue in which Adventure Mode XP was displayed incorrectly on the Match Summary screen.

Fixed an issue in which Adventure Mode XP was displayed incorrectly on the Match Summary screen. Match Summary: The edges of the background are no longer visible on end of match screens.

The edges of the background are no longer visible on end of match screens. Perk Menu: Fixed an issue that could prevent the Perk Pack opening animation from appearing correctly.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Perk Pack opening animation from appearing correctly. Perk Menu: Opening the Perk Menu just as the Deployment Map appears no longer causes an “Unopened Perk Pack” prompt to appear on top of the Map.

World