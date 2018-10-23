Fallout 76 unveils 19 new screenshots ahead of console beta

Ahead of its PC test period next week, the Fallout 76 beta kicks off later today on Xbox One. On one hand, Bethesda tells us to expect "spectacular" bugs and issues throughout. On the other, it shares the following batch of colourful screenshots.

Post-apocalyptic West Virginia, albeit staged in the following images, looks gorgeous. Admittedly, Fallout 76 hasn't yet grabbed me in the same way its forerunners have, but I'm very much looking forward to exploring its setting all the same.

Let us know what you make of those in the comments south of here. In other Fallout 76 news, Chris reckons its Hunter/Hunted mode works a lot like battle royale.

From this guide, Chris quotes: "Once at least four players have joined the Hunter/Hunted Radio queue, participants will each be assigned another specific Hunter to track and assassinate. You are then free to seek and destroy your prey in a large area, with a one-hour time limit. Don’t get too cocky, however, because your own assassin may be hiding around the next bend, and your target may decide fight back.

"Over time, the Hunt area’s size will decrease, forcing you closer to your current victim and assassin. Upon killing your target, you’ll be assigned to the player they were tracking, and so on, until just one Hunter remains."

Fallout 76's PC beta runs next week. Its full release is due November 14, 2018.