Fallout 76 coming to Steam in April, with big human NPC expansion

The free expansion that will bring human NPCs to Fallout 76 has a new launch date. Fallout 76 Wastelanders will be coming to PC on April 7.

And, with the Wastelanders launch, Fallout 76 will finally be coming to Steam as well, on the very same day. A new trailer awaits you above, if you haven't already clicked it. You already clicked it, didn't you? That's fine. I'd have done the same thing.

Along with the human NPCs coming to Appalachia—the main factions being the raiders living at the crashed space station and settlers inhabiting a fort called Foundation—there will be a new reputation system in Fallout 76, challenging you to raise your standing among the factions by helping them out with tasks and quests. The more you gain their trust, the more items and faction-based plans you'll be able to purchase from vendors. Companions will be available too, though we haven't heard much about them lately (as far as we know, they'll mostly hang around at your base camp).

The trailer gives a glimpse of what's coming. I see ghoul NPCs, as well as some sort of scary-looking cult figures, both of which could represent new minor NPC factions you may be able to gain favor with or fight against. New creatures are also shown, including some kind of flying mutant lightbulby-lookin' things. Icky. Plus, we get a nice long look at a bow and arrow, a wrist-mounted sawblade, and some sort of heavy energy cannon.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Along with a new faction-based main quest and side-quests, the announcement email sent to PC Gamer also says the original main quest from Fallout 76 has been revamped—though we don't know exactly how, yet.

And, at least for me, it's also hard not to read a little into the Wastelanders tagline in the trailer: "A new beginning." I feel like it's not just talking about the factions beginning a new life in Appalachia, but perhaps a new beginning for Fallout 76 players, too. With human NPCs, branching dialogue trees, story-based choices, and reputation systems, Wastelanders promises to bring in a bit more of the things that made past Fallout games so enjoyable.

Plus, it'll be on Steam, though Bethesda's announcement says "If you already have Fallout 76 on Bethesda.net, you will not be able to transfer your Atoms or Fallout 1st membership balance between Bethesda.net and Steam."

Here's a rundown of what you can expect from Fallout 76: Wastelanders, according to the email sent to PC Gamer:

(Image credit: Bethesda)