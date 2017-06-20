Fallout 4 mod 'The Creation Club' is a golf club that creates random items when you swing it

At E3, Bethesda announced the Creation Club, a marketplace that will sell items and mods for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition—new content created by hired modders. If you don't feel like waiting for it to arrive, or if you're not interested in buying Creation Club mods, here's the next best thing: a mod for Fallout 4 called "The Creation Club", which is a golf club that creates random items each time you swing it. Bonus: it's free!

The mod, created by CDante and KingTobbe, provides you with a golf club that can be customized, upgraded, and painted, allowing you to add electrical shocks, barbed wire, and other personal touches. The real draw, of course, is that each time you swing The Creation Club there's a chance it will create a new item (along with a little burst of confetti and party-favor sound).

In the video below you can see it in action, as it creates items like a pack of cigarettes, a shopping cart, and a Legendary Mole Rat Brood Mother. Sometimes you'll get more than one item. Sometimes you'll get nothing. Sometimes an alien will appear. Sometimes so many creatures will be created that a small war breaks out. Like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get when you swing The Creation Club.

The mod is a clever and harmless joke, though the modders are quite careful not to ruffle any feathers. As they say on the mod page, the intention is just to have a bit of fun:

"The mod is not meant to make fun of Bethesda's Creation Club. It's just a simple joke, and I was having the impression that it's not at all offensive to anyone. At least my intention was never to offend Bethesda or anyone on the Nexus."

It did make me chuckle. You can download the mod from its page on Nexus Mods. In game, you'll find The Creation Club at Abernathy Farm, on Mary's grave.