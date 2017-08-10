Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition announced, release date set

Similar to its Washington and New Vegas-set forerunners, Fallout 4 is getting an all-encompassing Game of the Year Edition.

Due September 26 on PC, this celebratory outing comes with the Fallout 4 base game and all six of its varying quality add-ons: Nuka World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron. For the sake of context, Chris enjoyed what Far Harbor brought to the table, however struggled to recommend Wasteland Workshop—even against its modest price tag.

Anyway, Fallout 4's Game of the Year Edition comes with the lot. And if you fancy picking yourself up a real life Pip Boy, know that a "limited quantity" of GotY Collector's Edition variations also go on sale on September 26. You're looking at forking over $99 for those, though, and they'll only be available in the US.

Here's how that looks, in case you've forgotten:

Again, Fallout 4's Game of the Year Edition is due September 26. Have another gander at Phil's 2015 review of the base game in the meantime.