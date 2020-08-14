Factorio finally leaves Early Access after 4 years

After four years of Early Access updates and more than eight years after its successful Indiegogo campaign, Factorio has finally hit 1.0. Before you start building your sprawling, resource-gobbling industrial complexes, take a look at the launch trailer above.
If you've been following its journey to launch, you might remember that developer Wube Software decided to move up the release date from September 25 to August 14 so it wouldn't overlap with Cyberpunk 2077. That was before CD Projekt Red decided to delay it for a second time, until November 18.
The rush to get it out a month early does mean that the 1.0 build is still a bit on the buggy side. According to Wube, there are around 150 bugs that still need to be tackled, along with 50 other issues, and they'll be dealt with in the 1.1 update. It will exclusively focus on fixes and "filling the most obvious gaps" rather than adding new stuff.
Factorio was pretty much feature-complete already, so the 1.0 update hasn't introduced much in the way of new stuff, with the exception of the intimidating Spidertron mech. It's a handy monstrosity, and you can see it in action in this test video from npc_strider.
Here are the full patch notes:
Features
- Added Spidertron and Spidertron remote
- Added Freeplay crash site
Graphics
- Added polluted water visual effect
- Added biter base decoratives
- New visual effects for the atomic bomb
Sounds
- Significantly reduced the volume of robots deconstructing and entity destroyed alert
- Reverted mining drill sound to the 0.17 version with high pitched part removed
- Reverted inserter, furnace and assembling machine sounds to the 0.17 version
- Changed the checkbox click sound (based on dropdown open sound)
- Changed the "green button sound" to have a normal button sound
Modding
- Added EnemySpawnerPrototype and TurretPrototype properties: spawn_decoration and spawn_decoration_on_expansion
- EntityPrototype water_reflection can now be defined inside graphics_set
- Added ExplosionPrototype properties: Explosion prototype: scale_animation_speed, fade_in_duration, fade_out_duration, scale_in_duration, scale_out_duration, scale_end, scale_increment_per_tick, scale_initial, scale_initial_deviation, scale, and scale_deviation
- ParticleSourcePrototype particle is now optional, added smoke property
- Added ProjectilePrototype properties: speed_modifier and turning_speed_increases_exponentially_with_projectile_speed
- Added LightDefinitionItem::source_orientation_offset
- Added DecorativePrototype::decal_overdraw_priority
- Added AreaTriggerItem::show_in_tooltip
- Added 'set-tile' and 'camera-effect' trigger effects
- Added CreateDecorativesTriggerEffectItem properties: apply_projection and spread_evenly
- Added CreateExplosionTriggerEffectItem properties: max_movement_distance, inherit_movement_distance_from_projectile and cycle_while_moving
- Added DamageTriggerEffectItem properties: vaporize, lower_distance_threshold, upper_distance_threshold, lower_damage_modifier and upper_damage_modifier
- Added PlaySoundTriggerEffectItem properties: min_distance, max_distance, volume_modifier, audible_distance_modifier and play_on_target_position
- Added ProjectileAttackParameters::projectile_orientation_offset
- Added build_blueprint_small, build_blueprint_medium and build_blueprint_large to utility sounds
- Renamed build_big utility sound to build_large
Scripting
- Added LuaEntity::autopilot_destination, vehicle_automatic_targeting_parameters and time_to_next_effect read/write
- Added LuaItemStack::connected_entity read/write
- Added LuaEntity::is_entity_with_force, is_entity_with_owner and is_entity_with_health read
- Added LuaEntity::spawn_decorations()
- Added on_cutscene_cancelled, on_player_configured_spider_remote and on_player_used_spider_remote events
- Added optional spawn_decorations parameter to LuaGameScript::create_entity
Factorio 1.0 is out now on Steam and GOG for £21/$30, and you can take a demo for a spin before you commit to turning the world into one big factory.