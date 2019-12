Codemasters have released some new 'work in progress' screenshots from F1 2012 via their facebook page , as spotted by VG247 . Unsurprisingly, they're mostly pictures of cars, but this time they look even more like cars then they did last time! They're still worth a look though, because they're astonishingly pretty. You can almost hear the vroom sounds.

We thought Codemasters last F1 game was terrific, and you can find out why in our F1 2011 review .

