Evolve system requirements announced

Evolve contains some big monsters; is your PC able to tame them? More to the point, is your PC able to display them at a decent framerate with extra graphical bells and whistles? To give you an idea, Turtle Rock has released the minimum and recommended requirements for the 4-vs-1 asymmetrical shooter. Here's what you'll need to take it on:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Minimum Requirements:

INTEL CPU: Core 2 Duo E6600

AMD CPU: Athlon 64 X2 6400

SYSTEM RAM: 4GB

NVIDIA VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 560

ATI VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 5770

VIDEO MEMORY: 1GB

HARD DRIVE: 50GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Recommended Requirements:

INTEL CPU: Core i7-920

AMD CPU: A8-3870K

SYSTEM RAM: 6GB

NVIDIA VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 670 or GTX 760

ATI VIDEO CARD: Radeon R9 280

VIDEO MEMORY: 2GB

HARD DRIVE: 50GB

The moral of this story is that, if you still have a 32-bit operating system, it's time to step on up. These are some reasonable requirements for a modern release—certainly much more forgiving than The Witcher 3. That they still require a 64-bit OS is a sign that we've reached the stage where most modern releases will expect it as standard.

Turtle Rock says that Evolve will support 4K resolutions at launch, but that SLI support won't be ready. "Our teams are working on that and hope to get SLI support into Evolve as soon as possible," they write.

Evolve is due out 10 February. For more, check out Kate Gray's hands-on report of the game's recently announced new monster.