EVGA's GeForce GTX 1060 3GB SSC Gaming ACX 3.0 is on sale for $180

If you're looking for a graphics card upgrade and don't want to drop more than two Benjamins, a GeForce GTX 1060 might be in your future. As it happens, Newegg currently has a good price on a custom cooled model from EVGA, the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB SSD Gaming ACX 3.0 (03G-P4-6167-KR)—it's on sale for $200, or $180 after submitting a $20 mail-in-rebate.

EVGA overclocks this card from the factory with a 1,607MHz base frequency and 1,835MHz boost clock. Those speeds are up from Nvidia's reference clocks, which call for a 1,506MHz base frequency and 1,708MHz boost clock.

This card features a 4+1 power phase design for stability and a custom cooler with two double ball bearing fans.

For connectivity, it sports a dual-link DVI-D port, HDMI 2.0b output, and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

This card qualifies for Nvidia's "Prepare for Battle" promotion. That means you can select a free game with purchase—either For Honor or Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

