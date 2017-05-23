EVGA drops its GeForce GTX 1060 3GB down to $160

Building a small form factor PC sometimes means making sacrifices in performance to accommodate parts that will fit in your case of choice. However, if its 1080p gaming you're after, EVGA's GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming should fit in most smaller cases. It's also on sale from Newegg.

EVGA's card is currently marked down to $180 and will stay there through Friday. There is also a $20 mail-in-rebate available, which knocks the price down to $160.

The card measures just 6.8 inches long. It takes up two slots and uses a single fan to keep cool. That should not be much of an issue since it's equipped with a custom cooler and sticks to reference clockspeeds.

Bear in mind that this is the 3GB version, whereas some GeForce GTX 1060 cards sport 6GB of GDDR5 memory.

If you're interested, you can grab this card here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.