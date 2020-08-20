Eve’s Spectrum monitor is designed to be perfect for gaming and is now a prototype

There is a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding Eve's upcoming Spectrum gaming monitors, which from the outset have been molded to the wishes and whims of gamers as part of a crowd-sourcing campaign. In case anyone was worried this would turn into vaporware, prototype units are now being assembled, and Eve decided to share some photos.

Eve says these are the first functional prototypes of its upcoming monitors. However, they are also "rocking the final hardware and design." in other words, Eve and its assembly partners are whipping together a few units to make sure everything fits right and works, and then they should be ready for wider scale production (if all goes well), once the kinks are worked out.

And so far, it appears as though things are going well.

"Notice how little light bleed Spectrum has in those black screen pictures! I am happy to say that the project is moving on schedule now and after building these units during extensive testing we have not found anything that requires changes. The only adjustment we made which is visible in these units is the increase of the width of the 'port box' to accommodate for better cooling in such high-performance HDMI 2.1 scalar," Eve CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis says.

The HDMI 2.1 connectivity is one of the stand-out features of the Spectrum. These will be among the first monitors to support HDMI 2.1, which will be present on upcoming graphics cards for the PC, and both next-generation game consoles. This will enable faster refresh rates at higher resolutions (because of the added bandwidth), and a few other perks, like adaptive sync on next-gen cards over HDMI.

(Image credit: Eve)

Eve says it will continue to test these prototypes over the next several weeks, and expects to receive more advanced units based on its findings and feedback.

"This takes time, but the most important task at hand is to make sure every single flaw is ironed out, and every bug is caught," the company says.

That essentially means checking to make sure all ports and connections work as they're supposed to, fleshing out the monitor's firmware and on-screen display (OSD) controls, receiving certification for various bits (HDMI, HDR, and so forth), looking for light leaks and other defects, and generally just making sure the final product is worth the wait. Or so we hope.