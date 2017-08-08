Everything's exploding in Killing Floor 2

This week you'll probably want to keep some extra distance between you and the mobs of flesh that chase you around in Killing Floor 2. In KF2's latest Weekly Outbreak event, "Boom," zeds explode when they die, hurting anyone or anything around them. Larger zeds explode like a miniature nuke, dealing even more splash damage.

Survive Boom on Suicidal difficulty and you'll earn the "Mind Blown" headgear, a stylish cosmetic that makes it look like mushroom clouds are coming out of your ears.

This continues Killing Floor 2's Weekly Outbreak events, which began in June at the start of the Summer Sideshow update. I'm told via email that Tripwire "will be keeping the rotation going every week for the foreseeable future, so if players missed getting any of the special items, they still have a chance."