Popular

Every Planet Procedural is a No Man's Sky art generator

By

Epp

Here is a neat thing, just recently tweeted out by No Man's Sky developer Hello Games:

It is cool! It's called Every Planet Procedural, and it procedurally generates picture of alien worlds—sometimes with little space ships in the distance.

It was created by @marian42_. You'll find a couple more pictures below, or you can get your own by going to the page and hitting F5 until something pretty pops out.

Epp2

Epp3

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments