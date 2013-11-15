EVE: Rubicon trailer takes a cinematic look at new ships and serious faces

Apparently there are some new consoles being released, which would explain why the multi-format sites are running around like excitable puppies. While they paw and maul the new PlayBoxes and X-Stations, we can relax a little, and lap from the steady stream of PC news. Slow, intractable, and about spaceships: it doesn't get more PC than EVE Online, which is teasing its upcoming Rubicon expansion with a rather fetching cinematic trailer. Also, I want a puppy now.

Ah, cinematic trailers. So pretty, yet so lacking in actual information. So what does Rubicon offer? The expansion's micro-site gives the rundown .

The driving philosophy behind Rubicon seems to be giving even more control to the game's players. Part of that means player-created mobile structures, designed as the first step towards full colonisation. But it also means a combat tweak that makes guerilla style hit-'n-run tactics viable. In addition, "ghost sites" will offer unique rewards at the expense of a risky combat and hacking focused challenge, and warp drives and the certification system are being overhauled.

Rubicon will be coming to EVE Online for free, on the 19th November.