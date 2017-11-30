Euro Truck Simulator 2 Italia DLC release date set

Back in August, Euro Truck Simulator 2 developer SCS Software revealed its next slice of inter-continental DLC was heading for Italy. Now, it's got a new trailer and a launch date: December 5, 2017.

That's next week, but first let's look at those new moving pictures:

Before now, ETS2 players have been able to cruise around certain parts of northern Italy, however the incoming expansion opens up the rest of the picturesque Lo Stivale. That can be seen above, however SCS notes that it plans to apply "cosmetic touches" between now and next week's release.

In doing so, the developer hopes to capture Italy's "rich history, modern industry, traditional architecture, and diverse natural environments" across 11,500 kilometres of new in-game roads. New cities—of which there are 19 in total—include Rome, Napoli and Palermo, and tourists can expect to happen upon familiar landmarks along the way.

"The geography and shape of Italy have led to a comparatively high concentration of cities in the Italia map expansion," so reads the game's Steam page blurb. "Local industries contain, among others, famous places like Carrara marble quarries and Europe‘s largest Steelworks in Taranto."

Euro Truck Simulator 2's Italia map expansion is due December 5, and will cost $17.99/£13.49.