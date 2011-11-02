EU giveaway: Win a Cyborg Rat and a ton of Vindictus cash

It's competition time again! This week the folks at Nexon have teamed up with Cyborg Gaming are celebrating the official launch of Vindictus Europe by giving away a top of the line gaming mouse, some gaming lights and a bundle of in game cash.

Check inside for full details of how to enter and a peek at the goodies.

There's two prizes up for grabs. The winner will receive:



1 Cyborg R.A.T. 7 albino gaming mouse



1 set of Cyborg gaming lights .



10,000 NX cash to spend in the Vindictus in game shop.



While the runner up will get:



10,000 NX cash

Pictures of the prizes can be found at the bottom of this post.

To enter:

Pitch me the most over the top PC gaming peripheral you can think of.

European readers only. The winner will appear in this week's winners . If you win, make sure to contact us with your address and Vindictus username, so you can receive the appropriate items.

Good luck to everyone.