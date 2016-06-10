ESL announces first six-figure Overwatch tournament

ESL has announced that the first Overwatch tournament with a six-figure prize pool will take place over August 20-21 at this year's Gamescom.

The Overwatch Atlantic Showdown at ESL Gamescom will pit eight teams, four from the US and four from Europe, against each other for a share of a $100,000 prize pool. Open qualifiers hosted on ESL Play will begin on June 27, and continue for four days per week throughout July. The open qualifiers will be followed by regional qualifiers, and then a final online qualifier. Tournament group stages will take place on the Saturday of Gamescom, while the finals will go down on Sunday.

Further information about the Overwatch Atlantic Showdown at ESL Gamescom will be announced as the event grows closer. For now, you can find out more about what's going on at eslgaming.com, and about the Gamescom event itself at gamescom-cologne.com.



