Epic wants to fix the disparity between Fortnite's two control modes

If you play Fortnite on PC with a gamepad, you might occasionally feel a twinge of jealousy at the mouse and keyboard lot’s ability to customise their keybindings. This becomes an even greater issue when you take into account the fact that the Save the World and Battle Royale modes sport different control schemes, which you need to get used to switching between without the ability to tweak them.

While parity between gamepads and mouse and keyboard is unlikely, Epic is at least looking into making it easier to switch between the Save the World and Battle Royale control schemes.

“We're working on bringing parity to the control schemes between the two modes,” Fortnite’s creative director Darren Sugg told USgamer. “Because Save the World features class-based abilities that require additional buttons, it's not as easy as simply adapting the default Battle Royale, ‘Combat Pro’ control scheme. The team has some ideas, though, so players should see updates in the future."

Since Battle Royale switches the focus from unique characters and co-operative shenanigans to competitive shooting, the buttons for crouching and selecting weapons, for example, were changed. But for those jumping between the modes—which is something you’ll have to do if you want to earn much of Fortnite’s in-game currency—it can get a bit confusing.

One solution some members of the community support is allowing players to use the Combat Pro scheme in Save the World as well as Battle Royale, though that would require some changes to fit in the bumper-bound character abilities, which don’t exist in Battle Royale.