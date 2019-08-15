The Epic Games Store patch notes for August 2019

The Epic Games Store is aggressively challenging Steam with exclusive games, free giveaways and an attractive revenue split for developers. At the same time, it's also far behind the features Steam has built up over the years, like Big Picture mode, mod workshops, and heck, a basic shopping cart. Epic is playing catch up.
Epic is being pretty transparent about the Epic Game Store patch process, which means we have some idea of what's coming, and regular patch notes alongside updates. We're going to keep track of those patches here, to stay abreast of bugfixes and new features as they arrive.
Here’s the Epic Games Store’s patch notes for August 2019 so far, with past updates on the second page.
Epic Games Store patch notes - August 15, 2019
Cloud Saves
We’ve added Cloud Save support for the following games over the past month:
- Alan Wake
- Close to the Sun
- Darksiders III
- Enter the Gungeon
- Genesis Alpha One
- GNOG
- Hyperlight Drifter
- Kingdom New Lands
- Limbo
- Moonlighter
- Mutant Year Zero
- Overcooked
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- The Sinking City
- This War Of Mine
- World War Z
Additionally, all Ubisoft titles have supported cloud saves since launch through Uplay integration.
We’re working with the developers of other released games to test cloud saves, and will be enabling more games over time. Upcoming games that support Cloud Saves will have them enabled at launch!
Humble Bundle Keyless Integration
Today we are launching keyless integration with Humble Bundle and Humble Store. You can link your Epic Games account to your Humble account, enabling you to purchase games directly from the Humble store without requiring a redemption key. You can enable this feature by logging into your Humble account, going to the “Settings” option and linking your Epic Games account.
This is one step we are taking towards creating an open ecosystem for players, and we’re looking at more partnerships with highly reputable digital game sellers.
Refreshed Product Pages
All of our product pages have received a face-lift, meaning you’ll see visual and informational improvements to your favorite titles. The new pages offer beefier game descriptions, better release date visibility for upcoming titles, and allow for additional imagery and videos. This is being done to give developers more control over the presentation of their games, and also for customers to make better purchase decisions.
How the Epic Games Store roadmap works
The most important thing to know about the Epic Games Store’s patch process is that they’ve got an entire roadmap dedicated to the work they’re planning: Epic Games Store Roadmap Trello.
Don’t know what Trello is? It’s one of those fancy workflow management tools. Tasks are listed as cards that contain info and assets for a project, and cards get moved around to different columns to indicate how far along they are.
The Epic Games Store Trello is organized into columns for work on features coming soon, features several months out, and features planned for the more distant future.
What’s coming near-term? (1-3 months)
- Ubisoft titles require large installs (Target: Unlisted)
- Library improvements (Target: Unlisted)
- Improved patch sizes (Target: August)
- Player play time tracking (Target: August)
What’s coming mid-term? (4-6 months)
- User reviews
- Wishlists
- Newsfeed and follow improvements
- Price adjusting bundles
- Additional payment methods
- Additional currencies
- Mod support for games
- Epic Games overlay
What’s coming long term? (6+ months)
- Achievements
- Shopping cart
- Direct carrier billing
- Social overhaul
- Automated refunds
- Gifting
- Android store