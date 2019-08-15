The Epic Games Store patch notes for August 2019

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Epic Games Store is aggressively challenging Steam with exclusive games, free giveaways and an attractive revenue split for developers. At the same time, it's also far behind the features Steam has built up over the years, like Big Picture mode, mod workshops, and heck, a basic shopping cart. Epic is playing catch up.

Epic is being pretty transparent about the Epic Game Store patch process, which means we have some idea of what's coming, and regular patch notes alongside updates. We're going to keep track of those patches here, to stay abreast of bugfixes and new features as they arrive.

Here’s the Epic Games Store’s patch notes for August 2019 so far, with past updates on the second page.

Epic Games Store patch notes - August 15, 2019

Cloud Saves

We’ve added Cloud Save support for the following games over the past month:

Alan Wake

Close to the Sun

Darksiders III

Enter the Gungeon

Genesis Alpha One

GNOG

Hyperlight Drifter

Kingdom New Lands

Limbo

Moonlighter

Mutant Year Zero

Overcooked

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

The Sinking City

This War Of Mine

World War Z

Additionally, all Ubisoft titles have supported cloud saves since launch through Uplay integration.

We’re working with the developers of other released games to test cloud saves, and will be enabling more games over time. Upcoming games that support Cloud Saves will have them enabled at launch!

Humble Bundle Keyless Integration

Today we are launching keyless integration with Humble Bundle and Humble Store. You can link your Epic Games account to your Humble account, enabling you to purchase games directly from the Humble store without requiring a redemption key. You can enable this feature by logging into your Humble account, going to the “Settings” option and linking your Epic Games account.

This is one step we are taking towards creating an open ecosystem for players, and we’re looking at more partnerships with highly reputable digital game sellers.

Refreshed Product Pages

All of our product pages have received a face-lift, meaning you’ll see visual and informational improvements to your favorite titles. The new pages offer beefier game descriptions, better release date visibility for upcoming titles, and allow for additional imagery and videos. This is being done to give developers more control over the presentation of their games, and also for customers to make better purchase decisions.

How the Epic Games Store roadmap works

The most important thing to know about the Epic Games Store’s patch process is that they’ve got an entire roadmap dedicated to the work they’re planning: Epic Games Store Roadmap Trello.

Don’t know what Trello is? It’s one of those fancy workflow management tools. Tasks are listed as cards that contain info and assets for a project, and cards get moved around to different columns to indicate how far along they are.

The Epic Games Store Trello is organized into columns for work on features coming soon, features several months out, and features planned for the more distant future.

What’s coming near-term? (1-3 months)

Ubisoft titles require large installs (Target: Unlisted)

Library improvements (Target: Unlisted)

Improved patch sizes (Target: August)

Player play time tracking (Target: August)

What’s coming mid-term? (4-6 months)

User reviews

Wishlists

Newsfeed and follow improvements

Price adjusting bundles

Additional payment methods

Additional currencies

Mod support for games

Epic Games overlay

What’s coming long term? (6+ months)