Epic confirms 'thousands' of Fortnite: Battle Royale cheaters have been banned

Sledgehammer isn't the only game studio that's struggling to deal with cheaters in its latest online creation. In a recent message about unfair play in Fortnite: Battle Royale, Epic said that tackling them is its "highest priority."

"We play PvP games like Fortnite: Battle Royale for their competitive integrity. That feeling of outshooting somebody in an intense standoff and snagging that Victory Royale! And then there are cheaters, the 360-spin instant headshot, we all know so well," Fortnite community dude Nathan Mooney wrote.

"We are constantly working against both the cheaters themselves and the cheat providers. And it’s ongoing, we’re exploring every measure to ensure these cheaters are removed and stay removed from Fortnite Battle Royale and the Epic ecosystem. We don’t want to give too many clues about what we’re doing, but we are rolling out tools and will continue to do so. Thousands have been banned and we have no plans to stop!"

Player progression will be coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale in the next several weeks, and Mooney said that will help deter "casual cheaters" as well. "[Progression] will give them less incentive to simply cheat their progression with a ban around the corner!" he wrote. "For those persistent trolls, we’ll be continuing to work on solutions."

Mooney encouraged players who encountered cheaters in Fortnite: Battle Royale to report them via this contact form.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.