Elden Ring: Where to find the Seppuku Ash of War

Searching for the Seppuku Ash of War in Elden Ring? This Blood Ash of War is well worth the find as it scales strength, dexterity, and arcane, as well as causing blood loss buildup. If you're using a Bleed build, it's definitely one you'll want to add to your arsenal, so here's where you can find it.

Where to find Seppuku in Elden Ring

Much like the Hoarfrost Stomp, Seppuku is dropped by invisible Teardrop Scarabs . To spot them, look out for little glowing footprints in or near bodies of water. To find the scarabs that drop Seppuku, head over to the Freezing Lake Site of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants area. It's a late-game area, so don't fret if you haven't found it yet.

There's a little bit of a downside to using Seppuku, however; you need to stab yourself and lose a little bit of HP for it to work, which could ruin your chances of beating a boss in a worst-case scenario. It does grant bleeding, though, and increases your weapons attack power and blood loss efficacy. Seppuku can be equipped to swords and thrusting polearms, but not small or colossal swords.

Seppuku's buff lasts for a full minute so you can unleash some incredible damage on foes and if you're committed to a Bleed build, you'll definitely want to go and find it.