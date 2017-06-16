Edmund McMillen's The End is Nigh is reminiscent of Super Meat Boy

The End is Nigh, a collaboration between The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel, will release on July 13, it has been confirmed. Along with the news, a new gameplay trailer has been uploaded by Glaiel, offering a more substantial serving of footage than previous videos.

For anyone who played and loved Super Meat Boy – which McMillen worked on – this looks essential. Even the movement of player-character Ash looks similar to that oddly loveable chunk of meat, though the levels don't appear to scroll, instead switching to different screens.

Whether the game holds surprises or whether it is, indeed, a fairly straightforward platformer is besides the point: I think it's gonna be good. Here's the video.