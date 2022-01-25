eBay Australia has a huge discount on this Alienware RTX 3080 prebuilt

Audio player loading…

It's still ridiculously hard to get a standalone RTX 3080 GPU in Australia—at least for a reasonable price—which makes prebuilts and gaming laptops the easiest option at present. Specs and prices tend to vary a fair bit, of course, but this is among the best deals we've seen: an Alienware Aurora R14 desktop PC with a Ryzen 9 5900X and RTX 3080, for a tad under AU$3,500.

The deal is available at eBay Australia, and gets better the closer you look at the specs. It has 32GB RAM, and while the 512GB NVMe SSD might be on the slimmer side for a lot of modern gamers, you could easily upgrade it with the money you're saving overall. There's a 1TB SATA HDD in there too, if you'd prefer to just shuffle stuff around.

If you hit the listing you'll find the price at AU$4,373.80, but if you use the coupon code PLDESW at checkout, you'll get the extra AU$874.76 off. That voucher is valid until January 30, and while there's no indication regarding stock levels, it is coming direct from Dell, so they'd probably have a bunch. Shipping is free, too.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 gaming desktop | Ryzen 9 5900X | RTX 3080 | 32GB | 512GB SSD | AU$4,999 AU$3,499.04

Fancy a saving of AU$1,500 on a prebuilt gaming PC with specs of beastly proportions? This is among the best deals on a prebuilt we've seen in Australia: the power you've got here is immense, let down only slightly by the smallish SSD. Use the coupon code PLDESW to get the full discount. Shipping is free. Via eBay Australia.

To put the saving into perspective, Dell itself is currently selling this same model at the "discounted" price of AU$4,499. Not an unreasonable price on a regular day, but if you want to knock an extra AU$1,000 off, you'd best make the most of eBay's shenanigans.

Or, if you're more in the market for a powerful gaming laptop, you can peruse the best gaming laptops in Australia for 2022.