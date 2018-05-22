Earthfall, a co-op shooter that mixes Left 4 Dead with Fortnite, leaves Early Access in July

Earthfall is an end-of-the-world shooter that's very reminiscent of the Left 4 Dead games: Four players working together to fend off charging hordes of bad guys across multiple multi-mission campaigns. But instead of zombies, it's aliens this time around, and you can build defensive fortifications to help hold off the horde, giving the game a bit of a Fortnite twist.

It's been in Steam Early Access for a little over a year now, and today developer Holospark announced that it will go into full release on July 13. The full version of the game will include ten missions spread over two separate campaigns, a "dynamic spawn system" that promises to keep battles interesting, the convenience of 3D-printed guns, and a story filled with secrets—including a big one lurking behind the alien invasion.

I haven't played it myself but Steam user reviews are mostly positive, and the bulk of the criticism seems aimed at the lack of polish, something the developers have a couple of months to work on. Which is no guarantee of success, but if you've been jonesing for a new co-op horde shooter and you're tired of waiting for Left 4 Dead 3, it might be worth a look. Take note that the price will be increasing, from $15 currently to $30, or $40 for the Deluxe Edition, which will come with exclusive biohazard suits and weapon skins.

Bearing in mind that it's now a year old, you can get a look at some actual Earthfall gameplay in the Early Access trailer below.