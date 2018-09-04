Earn free Destiny 2 loot in the new Bungie Rewards program

Destiny 2: Forsaken isn't the only thing that Bungie rolled out the door today. The studio also unveiled a new program called Bungie Rewards that enables players to earn exclusive items for accomplishing specific in-game tasks.

First up is an easy one: Sign up for the program and finish the Forsaken campaign by the end of September, and you'll get the 110-minute Destiny 2: Forsaken Original Soundtrack, which includes two bonus tracks from Whisper of the Worm quest that aren't available anywhere else. If you don't want to horse around with the campaign, you can also purchase it outright for, let's see... $777,777.77. (And yes, that's eight 7s. I don't think you're actually supposed to buy it.)

Future offers will requiring acquiring specific items or ranks, or completing a variety of different Triumphs. The second item on the list, after the soundtrack, requires that you pick up Ace of Spades, which should be easy enough since the original owner isn't using it anymore.

"As the Season of the Outlaw rolls on, Bungie Rewards will offer additional collector’s items to earn, acquire and unlock that are uniquely crafted to commemorate various tiers of in game accomplishments," Bungie said.

To sign up for Bungie Rewards, go here and log in with your Battle.net account.