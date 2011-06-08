E3 2011: TrackMania 2: Canyon trailer loops the loop

[bcvideo id="979563092001"]

This is the TrackMania 2: Canyon footage shown at the E3 2011 Ubisoft press conference. All of the tracks shown have been created using the level editing tools that will come with the game. The original TrackMania was known for being a superbly fun, but lo-fi racer. TrackMania: Canyon's desert locales and graphical upgrades give it a new level of polish. It looks gorgeous, and we can't wait to play it. You can get Tim's impressions of the demo from his overview of the Ubisoft Conference here .