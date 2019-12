[bcvideo id="985892374001"]

Graham and Tim gather in front of the most ornate painting they could find to deliver their picks of the best three games on show at E3 this year. Battlefield 3, Bioshock: Infinite, Skyrim, Payday: The Heist, Hitman: Absolution all feature, but which was the best? Which game won E3? Will Tim and Graham make it through the video without falling off the chair with tiredness? There's only one way to find out, and that's to watch the video diary above.