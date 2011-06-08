E3 2011: How the Tomb Raider reboot is inspired by True Blood and Dexter

Speaking to PC Gamer at E3, Tomb Raider's Global Brand Director, Karl Stewart, has explained how his team have looked for influences outside of gaming for the reboot of Tomb Raider; specifically at the techniques TV series use to develop characters over an extended period of time.

“We've looked at a lot of movies, and we've looked a lot of TV shows,” says Karl. And while the obvious inspiration for a young girl stranded on an island feels like a Lost plot, it's not necessarily that island adventure that provides the inspiration for Tomb Raider. “You take Lost, yes, but you can also look at character development in something like True Blood or Dexter - they really understand how to stretch the story out. That's relevant if you got a game that lasts for eight, maybe 10 hours. If you're watching a movie for an hour and a half, you can maybe laugh, maybe cry. But if you're watching a TV show, you can do that every episode, every week.”

The new Tomb Raider is being demoed behind closed doors at E3 this week. Here's what it looks like in action.

[bcvideo id="980220733001"]