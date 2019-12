[bcvideo id="982717780001"]

Forget about checked shirts and skimpy jeans. All the cool kids in Gotham dress up like Batman and the Joker. Only not exactly like Bats and Jokes - that wouldn't be cool at all - they just use them as inspiration . Then the ruffians have Team Fortress 2-style battles in chemical plants and amusement parks all over the city. Gotham City Impostors is a multiplayer FPS that will be available to download in 2012.