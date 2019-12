[bcvideo id="978183368001"]

The release date for Fifa 12 has apparently been leaked by a poster sent to X360A , picked up by VG247 . The poster gives a UK release date of September 30 this year. There's no international date just yet, but games typically launch on the Tuesday before European dates, which gives us a speculative date of September 27. I look forward to kicking EA's balls on that day.