E3 2011: Defiance trailer teases new MMO shooter

You'll learn almost nothing about Defiance from the teaser trailer above, except that it's vaguely post-apocalyptic, and has big red animals in it. Behind that one minute flurry of ambiguity there's an intriguing idea for an MMO.

Defiance is a massively multiplayer shooter that will tie into the upcoming Defiance TV series on Syfy. It's being developed by Rift developers, Trion Worlds, who say that events in the show will affect the world of the game, and vice versa.

The TV series is being written by Rockne S. O'Bannon, whose previous work includes Warehouse 13, Alien Nation and Farscape. The game has been in development for three years. No release date yet.