Dynasty Warriors 9 to mark series' 20th anniversary with open-world brawler

"A brilliantly absurd arcade brawler that's brimming with personality, but suffers from repetition and a glaring lack of online multiplayer," was how Andy described 2014's Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends in his review. The enduring weapon-based fighting series is perhaps better associated with console gaming—namely PlayStation—however every entry since Dynasty Warriors 4: Hyper, now over 11 years old, has found its way onto PC.

Dynasty Warriors 9 was revealed at Jump Festa 2017 in Japan this past weekend, and while specific platforms weren't confirmed, I'd be surprised if a PC port isn't among Koei Tecmo's future plans.

According to Siliconera, the ninth main series instalment will boast an open-world setting—in what producer Akihiro Suzuki reportedly labelled a "rebirth" of the series. The game will also feature Zhou Cang as a playable character, and the world is said to contain the entirety of the Chinese continent in one sprawling map.

Here's Dynasty Warriors 9's teasiest of teaser trailers (confusing as it is, the '8' featured below is a result of Japanese-to-English translation differences):

All 83 playable characters from Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires are said to feature, while number 9 will also introduce a host of new faces. No concrete launch date for now, however Dynasty Warriors 9 is expected to land some time next year, in line with the series' 20th anniversary.