Dying Light will support Oculus Rift, lead designer says

Dying Light's combination of zombie killing and parkour sounds like it would be ideal for a VR experience, and so it's nice to hear that the game will support the Oculus Rift when the long-awaited VR headset is finally released to the public. There's still work to be done, but lead designer Maciej Binkowski says it's already playable, and it's actually pretty good.

That's what you'd expect him to say, of course, but in this case he's referring to the progress made on overcoming the technical challenges of getting the game to work well on the Rift. "There's still stuff we need to adapt, like how the camera works and the UI, stuff like that," Binkowski told PCGamesN. But the effort is being well-supported by Oculus, and he expects it will ultimately be a big part of the Dying Light experience.

The big question, then, is when will the Oculus Rift be released to the public? Oculus VR CEO Brendan Iribe hasn't offered much to go on, saying in October that it will be "more than a few months, less than a few years," and Binkowski unfortunately doesn't have any insight into the matter. "We don’t really know how long it’s going to take to release Oculus, and we release in January," he said. "But if they’re ready, we’re going to be ready."

Technland announced earlier today that a season pass for Dying Light, including three DLC packs, is now available. Dying Light comes out on January 27.