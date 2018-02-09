Dying Light is going cheap this weekend, free 'Content Drop #3' launched

Planning a chilled out weekend? Don't get me wrong, you could have a lie in, go for a walk in the park, or binge watch one of your favourite subscription service telly shows. But wouldn't you rather go parkouring around a quarantined zombie apocalypse, hunting for resources and slaughtering scores of brain-munchers as you go?

If the answer is yes, you might like to know survival horror 'em up Dying Light is on sale this weekend—with a 60 percent Steam discount on its base game (down to £9.99/$15.99), and a 67 percent reduction on its The Following Enhanced Edition (now £13.19/$19.79). The limited-time offer is live now through February 12, with similar discounts extended to its DLC.

(Dying Light's Steam sale actually launched earlier this week, but I missed it at the time. If you don't tell anyone, neither will I.)

In celebration of its three year anniversary this month, developer Techland has also launched the game's 'Content Drop #3'—continuing its 12 months of free updates drive. This one brings with it a new community event named Undying Love. Here's more on that:

Dying Light's Steam sale runs now through Monday, February 12. Bad Blood, the game's battle royale-inspired PvP mode, is due at some point this year.