D.Va is getting a big nerf on the next Overwatch PTR, but also a new ability

Overwatch has a D.Va problem. The Korean Tank hero is seeing significant play right now thanks to the her powerful Defense Matrix ability and the role she fits in the currently prevalent dive meta. It seems Blizzard has taken notice, too, as Overwatch principal designer Geoff Goodman chimed in on a forum post today to outline an upcoming D.Va rework that the team has been testing internally.

Here's the changes they're currently testing:

Defense Matrix: Energy drain increased by 2x. This means her effective uptime for this ability has been reduced by 50%.

Boosters: D.Va can now use her Fusion Cannons while flying.

New ability - Micro Missiles: D.Va launches a long salvo of small missiles that explode on impact, dealing damage in a small radius around them. This ability can be used while using her other abilities or firing her Fusion Cannons.

"The combination of these changes allow her to play more aggressively and deal more damage, at the cost of being able to Defense Matrix as often as before," Goodman said. "Defense Matrix still remains an extremely powerful tool when timed correctly, but the reduced uptime means D.Va won't be able to use it nearly as often overall."

Goodman said the new Micro Missiles ability, in combination with the ability to fire while flying, will allow for more aggressive play, as well as opening up new strategic options against heroes such as Pharah.

"Overall the goal here is to reduce her reliance on Defense Matrix and make her more fun to play. As far as balancing goes, we want to nerf Defense Matrix as an ability, not D.Va as a hero," Goodman said. "She has been a ton of fun to play with these changes, and we're looking forward you letting you guys play with them as well."

According to Goodman, these changes will be playable for testing on the next Overwatch PTR. As always, they're subject to change before then or once Blizzard has collected some player feedback from the PTR itself.