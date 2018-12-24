Dusk is even better with these attack chopper cheats

Just when you think blasting possessed scarecrows in FPS Dusk couldn't get more satisfying, you take to the skies, toggle infinite ammo, crank up your firing speed to 8x normal and unleash hell from above. You're an attack helicopter, basically—and it's made possible by combining some of the shooter's built-in cheats, as developer Dave Oshry pointed out on Twitter.

The cheats you want to combine are NBUFO (flying), NBKFA (full health, ammo, keys, and weapons), NBULLETS (infinite ammo) and NBFF, which doubles your fire speed. This last one stacks—in the video, Oshry has used it three times for 8x speed.

You can view a full list of cheats in this thread (thanks, Steam user Jellopie). If you don't fancy going airborne all the time, you could just spam NBFROG, which increases your jump height by a small amount every time you type it. Or, if you want to mirror the levels for a new challenge, use NBREFLECT.

If you're a fan of old-school FPSs and you haven't heard of Dusk, then you should read Ian's review right away. It plays like an amalgam of all the shooters you loved in the '90s, but with an extra layer of modern polish.