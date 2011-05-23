Dungeon Siege 3 demo arriving in June

If you're itching for a fresh action RPG ahead of the upcoming Diablo 3 beta , then a Dungeon Siege 3 demo might be just the ticket. A Square Enix newsletter uncovered by Strategy Informer revealed a June 7 release date for the trial, ten days before the game's full release. There's no news on what the demo will contain, but hopefully it'll give us a chance to try out the four player co-op .

Dungeon Siege's central strategic conceit has players changing stances to access different skills, but the game is very flexible with its definition of a "stance." Close combat warrior Lucas shifts his footing and raises his sword to access his alternative move set, while female mage Anjali turns blue and naked, and catches fire. It's never the men who turn blue and naked, is it?

