Duke Nukem Forever DLC free to pre-order customers

Members of the Duke Nukem Forever First Access Club and owners of the Game of the Year edition of Borderlands will get the first slice of Duke Nukem DLC for free. Gearbox haven't said what the update will include, but a "source familiar with the situation" has told Kotaku that it's "a full DLC. Not some silly skin." The voice of Duke, Jon St. John dropped a hint, saying that it's "something that may involve singing. I'll leave it at that." Duke Nukem karaoke, anyone?

Duke Nukem Forever surprised the world recently when it finally went gold . It's coming out on June 14 in the US, and June 10 everywhere else.

