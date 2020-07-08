Dual Universe beta starts in August, will require a monthly subscription fee

Dual Universe "allows millions of players to interact with each other in a single, fully-editable world," declares the narrator in the trailer above. It's a spectacularly ambitious claim, which naturally makes a person wary—among all the other attempts, will this really be the giant voxel MMO sanbox that grips us? We should have a better idea after August 27, when Dual Universe enters beta.

It won't be a free beta, though. You don't see this too often anymore: The Dual Universe beta will cost a monthly subscription fee that ranges in price from about $5.83 to $7 depending on how many months you purchase at a time. Here's the breakdown:

3 months: $20.97

$20.97 6 months: $38.45

$38.45 12 months: $69.90

Alternatively, you can get beta access without a subscription and start playing Dual Universe now by buying an Alpha Pack (which will stop being sold soon), but note that the alpha's final content wipe will occur before the beta begins.

The release of the beta will also coincide with a lifting of the NDA currently in place for alpha players, meaning testers will be able to talk openly about their experiences with the game. I look forward to reporting on Dual Universe. Whether it succeeds or not, ambitious player-controlled sandboxes are almost always at least interesting.

Developer Novaquark has also released Dual Universe's cinematic opening, which you can watch below, and you can find out more about the sci-fi MMO on the official site. Dual Universe's full launch is planned for 2021, at which point Novaquark expects the subscription pricing to remain the same.

When we last checked in with Dual Universe during pre-alpha, a player had built a McDonalds in the game, because that's what you do in games that let you build things.