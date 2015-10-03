Dreamy puzzler Pavilion coming to PC this year

Ooooh, Pavilion looks nice, doesn't it? It's a puzzle game about a man in a surreal dreamscape, who you move around indirectly by fiddling with lights and shuffling obstacles about. The story of this "fourth-person puzzling adventure" is being told without pesky words, so you'll have to figure out what's going on, and where you are, just by looking at the environment. I think, in an environment this lovely, that's not going to be much of a problem.

Pavilion is releasing in two chapters, the first of which will be out this year (the second, as you may have guessed, is coming sometime in 2016). It's just hit Steam Greenlight, and I don't think it will have too much trouble accruing those Yes votes.

Here's a bit more about it, from the Greenlight page:

"Pavilion takes place in a world unknown to both the player and the main character. A surreal dream-like place where reality clash with fantasy. Fully realised in beautiful hand-painted 2d graphics and dreamy ambient music that makes for an unforgettable audio-visual experience."