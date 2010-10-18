Dragonpocalypse: Watch the stunning WoW: Cataclysm intro

In a move that'll likely to have fans begging them to make a feature length movie, Blizzard have released the amazing intro video for World of Warcraft: Cataclysm. It features "PAIN", and "AGONY", and the apocalyptic dragon Deathwing unleashing his vengeance on Azeroth. The video is below. You'll definitely want to watch this one.

Deathwing's rampage is the apocalyptic event that will be remaking Azeroth's old world. The question is: are we going to have to fight that thing? If so, how are we supposed to fight that thing? I'll be leaving him well alone, I think. He can vent his rage as much as he likes, I'll just be over here, in this cave, crafting trousers.

We'll get to see the aftermath of Deathwing's frenzy when Cataclysm is released on December 7th.