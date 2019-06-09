Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gets an explosive E3 trailer

'Dragon Ball Project Z' is now Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. At the Microsoft E3 conference we got a bombastic cel-shaded trailer showing some on-brand Dragon Ball violence—punching, world-destroying energy blasts, and so on. It's due out early 2020.

Very little further information is available, aside from the few details that were announced in January. The game will be an 'action RPG', and it seems to be only months old. Kakarot is Goku's saiyan name, which implies this might be an origin story, or set during Goku's early life.

While we wait for this DBZ game (whatever it is) we can still enjoy the excellent Dragon Ball FighterZ—a legit fighter that does justice to its source material.