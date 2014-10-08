Dragon Age: Origins is now free on Origin

If you haven't yet hopped aboard the Dragon Age train, here's your chance: BioWare's epic fantasy RPG Dragon Age: Origins is now On the House.

Origin's On the House is an ongoing program in which games on EA's Origin digital distribution service are offered at no charge. There are no time limits on ownership or other such catches; you simply go to the game page, click "Get It Now," and carry on from there. Previous On the House games include Battlefield 3, Plants vs. Zombies and Bejeweled 3.

I'd say Dragon Age: Origins goes a bit beyond those games. It's few years old now, but it's still a game well worth playing, both as a sweeping, party-based RPG and an entry point into BioWare's home-grown fantasy setting. And with Dragon Age: Inquisition set to come out next month, this is the perfect opportunity to give it a shot.

The On the House offering is the standard edition of Dragon Age: Origins rather than the Deluxe or Ultimate releases, but again, it's free. Free! But only until October 14. Scoop it up while you can at Origin.