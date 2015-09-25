Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Edition bonus content is not on the disc

The Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition was announced earlier this week, and it's an impressive package. It will include "all the story and gameplay content" released for BioWare's hit RPG, including the Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser expansions, and the smaller stuff too, like bonus gear and weapons. There is one catch, however: The game will be available on disc, but the extra content will not.

"All of the bonus content will be accessible through download code," the Dragon Age Twitter account stated in response to an inquiry.

@Rival_Rose The included DLC will be through download codes.September 23, 2015

On one hand, that's likely to add up to an awful lot of codes. The GOTY Edition comes with the three full expansions, plus everything that was bundled with the Deluxe Edition, and the Spoils of the Avvar and Spoils of the Qunari packs. They're all normally had through downloads anyway, but one of the advantages of GOTY releases is, usually, convenience: People with slow connections, tight data caps, or who just don't want to put up with the hassle can get the latest and greatest version of a game, with all the trimmings, on a disc. In this case it's a relatively cheap and simple way to pick up the complete DA:I package, but the aggravation of dealing with download codes, minor though it may be, remains.

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition comes out on October 6.

Thanks, Eurogamer.