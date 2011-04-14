Download the Bulletstorm soundtrack for free

No matter what you think of Bulletstorm's over-the-top gameplay and crude humor, you've gotta love free stuff. Epic is out to win the hearts and minds of cheapskates by offering up the shooter's original soundtrack (composed by Michal Cielecki and Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz ) free of charge. Click here to snag a total of 56 minutes of overly dramatic background music, spread across 24 tracks with names like "My Cyborg Components" and "Too Many To Kill Them All." Can't turn that down!