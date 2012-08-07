Popular

Double Fine's Iron Brigade coming to PC on August 13

By

ibpc02

Hey big mechs, what'cha doing over there on Xbox Live Arcade? It's so green over there. We have a party waiting for you, and your friends Psychonauts, Stacking, and Costume Quest are all here! Oh good, you're coming: Double Fine has announced that Iron Brigade (formerly known as Trenched) will be available on Steam next week, on August 13.

The once XBLA-exclusive is a hybrid tower defense/third-person shooter which takes place in an alternate reality version of World War I. The PC version will also include the DLC, Rise of the Martian Bear. Martian bears? Terrifying -- let's hope NASA's Curiosity continues to find rocks.

