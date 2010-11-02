Dota 2 site launches with IceFrog Q&A

The official site has launched for Dota 2, and it features a long Q&A with IceFrog, the game's main developer and creator of DotA Allstars. Read on for the latest info on Valve's remake of the classic Warcraft 3 mod.

Thankfully for newcomers, It seems that there will will be extensive bot support to allow players to practice before hitting the human leagues. These bots will be customisable to let players practice and improve different aspects of their game. IceFrog says "there are a variety of different settings you can use in order to configure the bots, ranging from selectable difficulty levels to specific behaviors that you want to practice against. For example, if you want to practice your lane control, you could configure the bots to be stronger at denying, last hitting, and harassing. We'll also have some specially crafted challenge scenarios."

As for the differences between classic DotA and Dota 2, it looks as though most of the new features will concentrate on getting people into the game, rather than altering the game itself. IceFrog says "significant changes would not necessarily make it a better game. There are countless features we are building around the game that will make the experience a much better one. The gameplay itself, though, has always evolved step by step, and it will continue with that methodology. We consider this a long term project, in the same way DotA has always been."

The Q&A also confirms that players will be able to play Dota 2 with each other across different regions. There will also be a replay feature that will let players save and edit replays, and there will even be facilities to let players add their own commentary, a move that will hopefully encourage a community of commentators similar to that surrounding Starcraft 2 .

Finally, IceFrog reveals that there will be opportunities in future for players to test the game ahead of release. "There will certainly be an opportunity to get involved with beta testing Dota 2 and help us with your feedback. We'll release more information about how to sign up in the future."

For the full Q&A and some artwork for the game, check out the official Dota 2 site.

[via RPS ]