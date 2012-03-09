Dota 2 and CS: Global Offensive to support the Razer Hydra. Your mouse will also work

As reported on Eurogamer , Valve's DOTA 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive will both support the Razer Hydra, a motion control device which uses magnetic motion sensing to track its two controllers in space.

The Hydra costs £125/$139.99 and already works with over 250 Steam games. Hydra users also got access to six exclusive Portal 2 levels when the device got released last year.

Counter-Strike though, really? I can barely get a headshot when playing with an lazer mouse and four-ply mouse mat - attempting it with a waggle wand in 3D space all sounds a bit much. Still, I've not actually used the Hydra, I just fear change. And the chap in the following videos appears to get on just fine. Click through to watch a man explaining the Hydra's FPS controls, and playing a bit of Skyrim with the space-age apparatus.