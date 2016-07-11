Doom's BFG is much bigger than you probably think

The Doom reboot released last month to rapturous praise from critics and players alike, and it probably made a few bucks for Bethesda as well. So what better way to spend those bucks than to bring one of the game's iconic weapons – the BFG – to life? Well, there are plenty of better ways to spend money, but they did this anyway, and good on them I guess.

The full scale 3D printed BFG is the work of MyMiniFactory, who used documentation provided by the weapon's designers at id Software. As you can see in the video above, it's a very large weapon, and it seems unlikely that Doomguy could ever carry this effectively in combat. But he has to anyway, and that's why Doomguy is always so angry.